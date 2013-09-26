10 Things You Need To Know In Tech This Morning

Happy Thursday!
Time for some news.
Nest, the company that makes the Web-connected thermostat, will now allow developers to integrate their apps with the device.
There’s a Google Talk glitch that will send your instant messages to the wrong person.
BlackBerry won’t hold a conference call after it announces earnings tomorrow.
You can set up your Apple TV just by tapping your iPhone against it.
Pebble, the smart watch that raised millions on Kickstarter, is now available through AT&T for $US150.
Nokia will announce six new devices on October 22.
Twitter reportedly added J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley as bankers for its IPO.
You might have to wait until spring 2014 to get a “mini” Surface tablet from Microsoft.
T-Mobile will no longer sell BlackBerry phones in stores.
Now you can rent a Tesla Model S from Hertz.
