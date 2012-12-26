Photo: One More Thing

Did you get what you want for Christmas? We hope so!If not, here’s plenty of news:



Pop, the Kickstarter project Apple tried to kill, is back on.

RIM’s stock continues to tank.

Google’s enterprise boss thinks Google can steal customers away from Microsoft.

This is what RIM’s next BlackBerry with a keyboard will look like.

Acer wants to make a $99 tablet.

Even Mark Zuckerberg’s own sister Randi has Facebook privacy issues sometimes.

There was a major outage for streaming movies on Netflix on Christmas eve.

Some gun companies that support the NRA use video games to market their products. Last week, the NRA said video games were to blame for gun violence.

Nokia is working on a Windows tablet that will have a special cover with built-in battery.

Steve Jobs’ yacht will be freed from Amsterdam after his heirs agreed to pay $3 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.