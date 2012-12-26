10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Steve Kovach
yacht

Photo: One More Thing

Did you get what you want for Christmas? We hope so!If not, here’s plenty of news:

  • Pop, the Kickstarter project Apple tried to kill, is back on.
  • RIM’s stock continues to tank.
  • Google’s enterprise boss thinks Google can steal customers away from Microsoft.
  • This is what RIM’s next BlackBerry with a keyboard will look like.
  • Acer wants to make a $99 tablet.
  • Even Mark Zuckerberg’s own sister Randi has Facebook privacy issues sometimes.
  • There was a major outage for streaming movies on Netflix on Christmas eve.
  • Some gun companies that support the NRA use video games to market their products. Last week, the NRA said video games were to blame for gun violence.
  • Nokia is working on a Windows tablet that will have a special cover with built-in battery.
  • Steve Jobs’ yacht will be freed from Amsterdam after his heirs agreed to pay $3 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.