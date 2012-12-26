Photo: One More Thing
Did you get what you want for Christmas? We hope so!If not, here’s plenty of news:
- Pop, the Kickstarter project Apple tried to kill, is back on.
- RIM’s stock continues to tank.
- Google’s enterprise boss thinks Google can steal customers away from Microsoft.
- This is what RIM’s next BlackBerry with a keyboard will look like.
- Acer wants to make a $99 tablet.
- Even Mark Zuckerberg’s own sister Randi has Facebook privacy issues sometimes.
- There was a major outage for streaming movies on Netflix on Christmas eve.
- Some gun companies that support the NRA use video games to market their products. Last week, the NRA said video games were to blame for gun violence.
- Nokia is working on a Windows tablet that will have a special cover with built-in battery.
- Steve Jobs’ yacht will be freed from Amsterdam after his heirs agreed to pay $3 million.
