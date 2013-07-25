Good morning!
Here’s the news.
- Facebook beat earnings expectations yesterday, posting strong revenue growth in mobile ads. Its stock jumped 15% after hours.
- Google announced a new product called the Chromecast. It’s a two-inch dongle that plugs into your TV and lets you beam videos to the big screen from your computer, phone, or tablet.
- But some networks aren’t happy that the Chromecast will let you watch videos intended for the Web on your TV.
- Google also announced a new version of its Nexus 7 tablet. It’s slimmer than before and has the sharpest screen available on a 7-inch tablet.
- Google released a new version of Android, version 4.3, which has some minor tweaks and improvements.
- Photos of the next BlackBerry phone have leaked.
- Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox One video game console will let game developers test and make games on it.
- Chipotle faked a Twitter hack in order to gain more followers.
- The guy in charge of BlackBerry’s tablet business is leaving the company.
- Electronic Arts says Apple is its number one retail partner.
