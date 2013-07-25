10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Steve Kovach
mark zuckerberg waving at san francisco gay pride paradeFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Good morning!

Here’s the news.

  • Facebook beat earnings expectations yesterday, posting strong revenue growth in mobile ads. Its stock jumped 15% after hours.
  • Google announced a new product called the Chromecast. It’s a two-inch dongle that plugs into your TV and lets you beam videos to the big screen from your computer, phone, or tablet.
  • But some networks aren’t happy that the Chromecast will let you watch videos intended for the Web on your TV.
  • Google also announced a new version of its Nexus 7 tablet. It’s slimmer than before and has the sharpest screen available on a 7-inch tablet.
  • Google released a new version of Android, version 4.3, which has some minor tweaks and improvements.
  • Photos of the next BlackBerry phone have leaked.
  • Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox One video game console will let game developers test and make games on it.
  • Chipotle faked a Twitter hack in order to gain more followers.
  • The guy in charge of BlackBerry’s tablet business is leaving the company.
  • Electronic Arts says Apple is its number one retail partner.

