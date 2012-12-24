Photo: Flickr/Floris Looijesteijn
Merry Christmas eve! It may be the holidays, but the news never stops.Here’s what you need to know:
- Apple may release a redesigned fifth-generation iPad in March along with an iPad Mini with Retina display.
- Now we know why Facebook’s CTO quit this year.
- Google and Motorola are working on a top-secret “X Phone” that will launch next year.
- Amazon is deleting some book reviews with no explanation.
- Windows 8 sales aren’t looking so good, according to the New York Times.
- Facebook has an annoying banner ad at the top of your News Feed, prompting you to use its new gift-buying service.
- RIM is moving to a tiered pricing system for its paid services and it caused the stock to drop 24% on Friday.
- Zynga is closing its Japan office.
- Snapchat’s co-founder had some clever words for Mark Zuckerberg after Facebook released a copycat app last week.
- Huawei is making a 6.1-inch Android phone that will launch next year.
