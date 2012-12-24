Photo: Flickr/Floris Looijesteijn

Merry Christmas eve! It may be the holidays, but the news never stops.Here’s what you need to know:



Apple may release a redesigned fifth-generation iPad in March along with an iPad Mini with Retina display.

Now we know why Facebook’s CTO quit this year.

Google and Motorola are working on a top-secret “X Phone” that will launch next year.

Amazon is deleting some book reviews with no explanation.

Windows 8 sales aren’t looking so good, according to the New York Times.

Facebook has an annoying banner ad at the top of your News Feed, prompting you to use its new gift-buying service.

RIM is moving to a tiered pricing system for its paid services and it caused the stock to drop 24% on Friday.

Zynga is closing its Japan office.

Snapchat’s co-founder had some clever words for Mark Zuckerberg after Facebook released a copycat app last week.

Huawei is making a 6.1-inch Android phone that will launch next year.

