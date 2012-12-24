10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Steve Kovach
ipad mini

Photo: Flickr/Floris Looijesteijn

Merry Christmas eve! It may be the holidays, but the news never stops.Here’s what you need to know:

  • Apple may release a redesigned fifth-generation iPad in March along with an iPad Mini with Retina display.
  • Now we know why Facebook’s CTO quit this year.
  • Google and Motorola are working on a top-secret “X Phone” that will launch next year.
  • Amazon is deleting some book reviews with no explanation.
  • Windows 8 sales aren’t looking so good, according to the New York Times.
  • Facebook has an annoying banner ad at the top of your News Feed, prompting you to use its new gift-buying service.
  • RIM is moving to a tiered pricing system for its paid services and it caused the stock to drop 24% on Friday.
  • Zynga is closing its Japan office.
  • Snapchat’s co-founder had some clever words for Mark Zuckerberg after Facebook released a copycat app last week.
  • Huawei is making a 6.1-inch Android phone that will launch next year.

