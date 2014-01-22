10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

AppleA window at the 5th Avenue Apple Store was shattered by a snow blower.
Long weekend, short week. It’s already Wednesday!
But there’s still plenty of tech news:
- T-Mobile will now offer customers free checking accounts. You do most of the banking on your phone. You also get a debit card and access to a network of 42,000 free ATMs.
- The Wall Street Journal reports that Amazon is talking to media companies about distributing live TV shows over the Web. Amazon later denied the report.
- Marc Andreessen wrote a great defence of Bitcoin that a lot of people in the tech community are passing around.
- Here’s what Apple’s iPhone and iPad operating system, iOS, will look like when integrated with your car.
- Tumblr’s traffic is reportedly flat since Yahoo bought the company last year.
- Yahoo bought a startup called Sparq. It’s a mobile marketing company, and Yahoo will shut it down once the acquisition goes through.
- BlackBerry stock was up over 9% yesterday following news that the Department of Defence approved 80,000 BlackBerry devices. The company is now focusing on government and enterprise customers, not normal consumers.
- BlackBerry also got aggressive and started throwing rocks at Samsung, one of its new competitors in the enterprise.
- A snow blower shattered one of the glass panels on Apple’s iconic 5th Avenue store in New York.
- The judge presiding over the Apple versus Samsung patent case says Samsung Android phones infringe on Apple’s “autocorrect” patent.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.