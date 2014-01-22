10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

A window at the 5th Avenue Apple Store was shattered by a snow blower.

  1. T-Mobile will now offer customers free checking accounts. You do most of the banking on your phone. You also get a debit card and access to a network of 42,000 free ATMs.
  2. The Wall Street Journal reports that Amazon is talking to media companies about distributing live TV shows over the Web. Amazon later denied the report.
  3. Marc Andreessen wrote a great defence of Bitcoin that a lot of people in the tech community are passing around.
  4. Here’s what Apple’s iPhone and iPad operating system, iOS, will look like when integrated with your car.
  5. Tumblr’s traffic is reportedly flat since Yahoo bought the company last year.
  6. Yahoo bought a startup called Sparq. It’s a mobile marketing company, and Yahoo will shut it down once the acquisition goes through.
  7. BlackBerry stock was up over 9% yesterday following news that the Department of Defence approved 80,000 BlackBerry devices. The company is now focusing on government and enterprise customers, not normal consumers.
  8. BlackBerry also got aggressive and started throwing rocks at Samsung, one of its new competitors in the enterprise.
  9. A snow blower shattered one of the glass panels on Apple’s iconic 5th Avenue store in New York.
  10. The judge presiding over the Apple versus Samsung patent case says Samsung Android phones infringe on Apple’s “autocorrect” patent.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

