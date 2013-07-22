10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Steve Kovach
Digg Raccoon Kevin RoseKevin Rose tosses a raccoon.

Happy Monday! 

Let’s jump into the news.

  • Apple says its site for developers was hacked. The site has been down since last Thursday.
  • Here’s a leaked photo of Google’s next tablet, the second-generation Nexus 7.
  • Someone filmed Mark Zuckerberg using Google Glass, and Zuckerberg was not happy about it.
  • This is what Motorola’s new Moto X phone will look like.
  • Tumblr users start a petition for the company to stop blocking searches for porn and other adult content.
  • Activist shareholders from ValueAct Capital want a seat on Microsoft’s board.
  • Amazon won a $600 million cloud computing contract with the CIA.
  • Apple is reportedly testing larger screens for new iPhones.
  • British Prime Minsiter David Cameron is cracking down on Internet porn.
  • Digg founder Kevin Rose threw a raccoon that was attacking his dog down a set of stairs. The video immediately went viral on Reddit and other sites.

