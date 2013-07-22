Happy Monday!
Let’s jump into the news.
- Apple says its site for developers was hacked. The site has been down since last Thursday.
- Here’s a leaked photo of Google’s next tablet, the second-generation Nexus 7.
- Someone filmed Mark Zuckerberg using Google Glass, and Zuckerberg was not happy about it.
- This is what Motorola’s new Moto X phone will look like.
- Tumblr users start a petition for the company to stop blocking searches for porn and other adult content.
- Activist shareholders from ValueAct Capital want a seat on Microsoft’s board.
- Amazon won a $600 million cloud computing contract with the CIA.
- Apple is reportedly testing larger screens for new iPhones.
- British Prime Minsiter David Cameron is cracking down on Internet porn.
- Digg founder Kevin Rose threw a raccoon that was attacking his dog down a set of stairs. The video immediately went viral on Reddit and other sites.
