The New York Times asked five people to try Windows 8. They were all very confused by the new interface.

Check out everything Google will announce at its big Android event on October 29.

Nokia’s Lumia 920 Windows Phone is available for pre-order now. You can get it from Best Buy for $150 with a two-year contract. We’re still waiting for Nokia to announce an official launch date.

Apple may change the full-sized iPad design to include the same tiny dock connector the iPhone 5 uses. It could also have a faster processor.

Speaking of Apple products, here’s a leaked photo of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display. Apple is expected to unveil the new MacBook along with the iPad Mini tomorrow.

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer is eyeing Open Table and a handful of other companies for acquisition.

Microsoft made changes to its privacy policy for free web services like Hotmail. And no one seemed to notice.

The secret behind Pinterest’s growth.

SNL did a sketch making fun of Pandora’s radio stations.

Here’s Mark Zuckerberg’s advice for startups.

