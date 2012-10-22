Photo: New York Times
Happy Monday!Today kicks off one of the biggest weeks in tech for 2012. Here’s some news to get you started:
- The New York Times asked five people to try Windows 8. They were all very confused by the new interface.
- Check out everything Google will announce at its big Android event on October 29.
- Nokia’s Lumia 920 Windows Phone is available for pre-order now. You can get it from Best Buy for $150 with a two-year contract. We’re still waiting for Nokia to announce an official launch date.
- Apple may change the full-sized iPad design to include the same tiny dock connector the iPhone 5 uses. It could also have a faster processor.
- Speaking of Apple products, here’s a leaked photo of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display. Apple is expected to unveil the new MacBook along with the iPad Mini tomorrow.
- Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer is eyeing Open Table and a handful of other companies for acquisition.
- Microsoft made changes to its privacy policy for free web services like Hotmail. And no one seemed to notice.
- The secret behind Pinterest’s growth.
- SNL did a sketch making fun of Pandora’s radio stations.
- Here’s Mark Zuckerberg’s advice for startups.
