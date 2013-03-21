Tap into the power of the social web. Social Quality Index: The first universal measure of social value.
Happy almost-Friday!
Here’s the tech news you need to know:
- There was a rumour that Amazon was going to launch a $99 Kindle Fire HD, but Amazon denied it.
- Samsung announced final pricing and availability for its new Smart TVs. Kate Upton, Eli Manning, and Rapper Flor Rida were at the event.
- Twitter turns 7 today.
- There’s a new bug that lets people hack into your locked iPhone.
- Samsung Galaxy phones have a similar bug.
- Google launched Keep, a note-taking app that’s similar to Evernote.
- A Google adviser teased that Motorola’s next phone will have customisable hardware options.
- Amazon could be working on a Spotify-like streaming music service.
- Yahoo may take a stake in video-sharing site Dailymotion.
- Apple bloggers do not like Kevin Lynch, the new executive Apple poached from Adobe.
