Happy almost-Friday!

Here’s the tech news you need to know:

There was a rumour that Amazon was going to launch a $99 Kindle Fire HD, but Amazon denied it.

Samsung announced final pricing and availability for its new Smart TVs. Kate Upton, Eli Manning, and Rapper Flor Rida were at the event.

Twitter turns 7 today.

There’s a new bug that lets people hack into your locked iPhone.

Samsung Galaxy phones have a similar bug.

Google launched Keep, a note-taking app that’s similar to Evernote.

A Google adviser teased that Motorola’s next phone will have customisable hardware options.

Amazon could be working on a Spotify-like streaming music service.

Yahoo may take a stake in video-sharing site Dailymotion.

Apple bloggers do not like Kevin Lynch, the new executive Apple poached from Adobe.

