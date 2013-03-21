10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Share This

Tap into the power of the social web. Social Quality Index: The first universal measure of social value.

jeffery bezos amazon ceo

Happy almost-Friday!

Here’s the tech news you need to know:

  • There was a rumour that Amazon was going to launch a $99 Kindle Fire HD, but Amazon denied it.
  • Samsung announced final pricing and availability for its new Smart TVs. Kate Upton, Eli Manning, and Rapper Flor Rida were at the event.
  • Twitter turns 7 today. 
  • There’s a new bug that lets people hack into your locked iPhone.
  • Samsung Galaxy phones have a similar bug.
  • Google launched Keep, a note-taking app that’s similar to Evernote.
  • A Google adviser teased that Motorola’s next phone will have customisable hardware options.
  • Amazon could be working on a Spotify-like streaming music service.
  • Yahoo may take a stake in video-sharing site Dailymotion.
  • Apple bloggers do not like Kevin Lynch, the new executive Apple poached from Adobe.
Share This

Tap into the power of the social web. Social Quality Index: The first universal measure of social value.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.