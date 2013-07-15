10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • Apple is expected to launch its iWatch in late 2104 and the company is “aggressively” hiring for it.
  • Major retailers are beginning to track and collect data on in-store shoppers via cell phones.
  • Is there a number Facebook is trying to hide from users when it comes to their News Feed stories? One of its engineers says no. 
  • Profitable gaming startup Kabam is now worth $700 million thanks to a $38.5 million secondary offering.
  • Y Combinator’s Paul Graham offers a surprising piece of advice to founders: do things that don’t scale. 
  • Apple and Samsung have officially agreed to work together to build A-Series chips for Apple’s iOS devices, The Korea Economic Daily reports.
  • Google has delayed construction of its massive new headquarters.
  • Why Microsoft is a little misunderstood, despite the fact that it’s thriving.
  • Cisco is working on a game-changing product from Insieme Networks, but it has been delayed. Here’s why.
  • KTVU, the TV station that reported four wrong names of the Asiana pilots who crashed (Captain Sum Ting Wong, Ho Lee Fuk, etc), was apparently misinformed by a “rogue” NTSB summer intern.

