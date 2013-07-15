Good morning!
Ready for some news? Here. We. Go.
- Apple is expected to launch its iWatch in late 2104 and the company is “aggressively” hiring for it.
- Major retailers are beginning to track and collect data on in-store shoppers via cell phones.
- Is there a number Facebook is trying to hide from users when it comes to their News Feed stories? One of its engineers says no.
- Profitable gaming startup Kabam is now worth $700 million thanks to a $38.5 million secondary offering.
- Y Combinator’s Paul Graham offers a surprising piece of advice to founders: do things that don’t scale.
- Apple and Samsung have officially agreed to work together to build A-Series chips for Apple’s iOS devices, The Korea Economic Daily reports.
- Google has delayed construction of its massive new headquarters.
- Why Microsoft is a little misunderstood, despite the fact that it’s thriving.
- Cisco is working on a game-changing product from Insieme Networks, but it has been delayed. Here’s why.
- KTVU, the TV station that reported four wrong names of the Asiana pilots who crashed (Captain Sum Ting Wong, Ho Lee Fuk, etc), was apparently misinformed by a “rogue” NTSB summer intern.
