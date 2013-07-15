Good morning!



Ready for some news? Here. We. Go.

Apple is expected to launch its iWatch in late 2104 and the company is “aggressively” hiring for it.

Major retailers are beginning to track and collect data on in-store shoppers via cell phones.

Is there a number Facebook is trying to hide from users when it comes to their News Feed stories? One of its engineers says no.

Profitable gaming startup Kabam is now worth $700 million thanks to a $38.5 million secondary offering.

Y Combinator’s Paul Graham offers a surprising piece of advice to founders: do things that don’t scale.

Apple and Samsung have officially agreed to work together to build A-Series chips for Apple’s iOS devices, The Korea Economic Daily reports.

Google has delayed construction of its massive new headquarters.

Why Microsoft is a little misunderstood, despite the fact that it’s thriving.

Cisco is working on a game-changing product from Insieme Networks, but it has been delayed. Here’s why.

KTVU, the TV station that reported four wrong names of the Asiana pilots who crashed (Captain Sum Ting Wong, Ho Lee Fuk, etc), was apparently misinformed by a “rogue” NTSB summer intern.

