10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

AP Apple’s VP Phil Schiller introduces the new iPad Air.

Good morning!

Only one day left to buy enough candy for your trick-or-treaters tomorrow. In the meantime, here’s some news.

AllThingsD’s Walt Mossberg says the iPad Air is the best tablet ever.

The iPad Air also blew away all other iPads in speed and performance.

A manufacturing issue in some iPhone 5S units is causing reduced battery life.

Intel will start building ARM chips, the cheap and fast processors most tablets and smartphones use. This is an interesting turn for Intel because it’s been hurting by not making mobile processors manufacturers want to use.

BlackBerry met with Facebook last week seeking a potential bid for the company.

Google changed the Google Glass design to include an earbud.

Barnes & Noble has a new Nook reader that’s lighter and costs $US119.

Dell is now a private company and Bloomberg has a story on how that happened.

Intel may be giving up its mission to revolutionise TV with a new set-top box.

The house Steve Jobs grew up in is now listed as a “historic resource.”

