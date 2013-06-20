MakerBot CEO Bre Pettis.

MakerBot, a 3D printing startup based in Brooklyn, was bought by Stratasys, another 3D printing company, for $403 million worth of stock.

Fired Groupon CEO Andrew Mason has an album coming out soon.

Microsoft changed its mind about the Internet connection requirement and other restrictions for the Xbox One.

Microsoft wanted to buy Nokia, but the talks recently broke down.

Mark Zuckerberg went to Korea to meet with Samsung. He reportedly asked Samsung to make a Facebook phone. Samsung said no.

Speaking of Zuckerberg, he also met with South Korea’s president.

Microsoft will pay hackers up to $150,000 if they find security holes in Windows 8 or Internet Explorer.

HBO GO is finally on Apple TV.

Best Buy is recalling thousands of MacBook Pro batteries due to a fire risk.

Twitter bought a startup called Spindle, an app that helps you discover places to go in your area.

