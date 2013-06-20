Happy Thursday! You can almost smell the weekend, right?
While you wait, here’s some news:
- MakerBot, a 3D printing startup based in Brooklyn, was bought by Stratasys, another 3D printing company, for $403 million worth of stock.
- Fired Groupon CEO Andrew Mason has an album coming out soon.
- Microsoft changed its mind about the Internet connection requirement and other restrictions for the Xbox One.
- Microsoft wanted to buy Nokia, but the talks recently broke down.
- Mark Zuckerberg went to Korea to meet with Samsung. He reportedly asked Samsung to make a Facebook phone. Samsung said no.
- Speaking of Zuckerberg, he also met with South Korea’s president.
- Microsoft will pay hackers up to $150,000 if they find security holes in Windows 8 or Internet Explorer.
- HBO GO is finally on Apple TV.
- Best Buy is recalling thousands of MacBook Pro batteries due to a fire risk.
- Twitter bought a startup called Spindle, an app that helps you discover places to go in your area.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.