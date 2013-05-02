It’s Thursday. We have a lot of news for you:
- Yahoo bought Astrid, a to-do list app. Yahoo will shut the service down in about 90 days.
- Facebook reported earnings yesterday. It beat on earnings expectations, but missed on profits.
- Facebook also announced its chief accounting officer is leaving.
- Tablet sales are up 142% year over year, according to IDC. Apple is the number one tablet vendor, while Android is the top tablet operating system.
- Microsoft is reportedly working on a version of Windows called “Mohoro” that will run entirely in the cloud and beam to your computer.
- HTC is reportedly working on a mini version of its beautiful Android phone, the One.
- Netflix lost nearly 2,000 videos from its streaming library yesterday.
- Here’s yet another report confirming that Apple is changing the design of iOS, the software for iPhones and iPads.
- HTC reported earnings today, and saw profit fall last quarter as it faced delays for its new flagship phone, the One.
- Smartphone theft has become a huge problem, but carriers and manufacturers have no incentive to help.
