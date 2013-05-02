It’s Thursday. We have a lot of news for you:



Yahoo bought Astrid, a to-do list app. Yahoo will shut the service down in about 90 days.

Facebook reported earnings yesterday. It beat on earnings expectations, but missed on profits.

Facebook also announced its chief accounting officer is leaving.

Tablet sales are up 142% year over year, according to IDC. Apple is the number one tablet vendor, while Android is the top tablet operating system.

Microsoft is reportedly working on a version of Windows called “Mohoro” that will run entirely in the cloud and beam to your computer.

HTC is reportedly working on a mini version of its beautiful Android phone, the One.

Netflix lost nearly 2,000 videos from its streaming library yesterday.

Here’s yet another report confirming that Apple is changing the design of iOS, the software for iPhones and iPads.

HTC reported earnings today, and saw profit fall last quarter as it faced delays for its new flagship phone, the One.

Smartphone theft has become a huge problem, but carriers and manufacturers have no incentive to help.

