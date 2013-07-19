Google CEO Larry Page.

Happy Friday!



Ready for some news to get you through the weekend?

Apple bought a startup called Locationary to help with its troubled Maps app for iPhones and iPads.

Google missed on earnings yesterday, and the stock tanked after hours.

Microsoft whiffed on earnings too.

Microsoft was also forced to take a $900 million writedown on its Surface RT tablet.

Dell postponed the shareholder vote to take the company private to June 24.

LivingSocial laid off some employees, then hired them back.

Netflix got its first Emmy nominations yesterday for House of Cards and Arrested Development.

Best Buy cut $200 off the MacBook Pro for a back-to-school promotion.

Yahoo acquired its 19th startup since Marissa Mayer took over as CEO a year ago.

It looks like Windows Phones are smoking BlackBerrys.

