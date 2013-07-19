Happy Friday!
- Apple bought a startup called Locationary to help with its troubled Maps app for iPhones and iPads.
- Google missed on earnings yesterday, and the stock tanked after hours.
- Microsoft whiffed on earnings too.
- Microsoft was also forced to take a $900 million writedown on its Surface RT tablet.
- Dell postponed the shareholder vote to take the company private to June 24.
- LivingSocial laid off some employees, then hired them back.
- Netflix got its first Emmy nominations yesterday for House of Cards and Arrested Development.
- Best Buy cut $200 off the MacBook Pro for a back-to-school promotion.
- Yahoo acquired its 19th startup since Marissa Mayer took over as CEO a year ago.
- It looks like Windows Phones are smoking BlackBerrys.
