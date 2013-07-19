10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Steve Kovach
google io larry page earthGoogle CEO Larry Page.

  • Apple bought a startup called Locationary to help with its troubled Maps app for iPhones and iPads.
  • Google missed on earnings yesterday, and the stock tanked after hours.
  • Microsoft whiffed on earnings too.
  • Microsoft was also forced to take a $900 million writedown on its Surface RT tablet.
  • Dell postponed the shareholder vote to take the company private to June 24.
  • LivingSocial laid off some employees, then hired them back.
  • Netflix got its first Emmy nominations yesterday for House of Cards and Arrested Development.
  • Best Buy cut $200 off the MacBook Pro for a back-to-school promotion.
  • Yahoo acquired its 19th startup since Marissa Mayer took over as CEO a year ago.
  • It looks like Windows Phones are smoking BlackBerrys.

