Happy Wednesday, everyone! Here’s the news:
- Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom apologized for confusion over the app’s new terms of service. He said the company will not sell your photos to advertisers.
- By the way, if you really read Instagram’s terms of service, you can see the company never wanted to sell your photos.
- Mark Zuckerberg donated 18 million Facebook shares (almost $500 million worth) to a philanthropic organisation called the Silicon Valley Community foundation. The money will be used for health and education.
- Oracle beat earnings expectations yesterday, reporting $9.1 billion in revenue.
- Twitter now has 200 million active users.
- Video ads could be coming to your Facebook News Feed.
- A Brazilian company owns the rights to the “IPHONE” trademark and it made a device that runs Android.
- Did you know 84% of Kickstarter’s top projects ship late?
- Google Music added a “scan and match” feature similar to Apple’s iTunes Match, except it’s free.
- Nokia is reportedly working on its own Windows Tablet.
