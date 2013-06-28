TGIF!
Get your weekend started off right with a full dose of tech news:
- Google plans to build an Android-based video game console and smartwatch. We already knew the smartwatch is coming, but the console came as a surprise.
- Box CEO Aaron Levie surprised everyone last night when he said he’s thrilled to partner with Microsoft. The two companies are rivals in many areas.
- Cisco is going after a potential $14 trillion business by adding Internet connectivity to everyday objects.
- Spotify is moving to a bigger office in New York and will hire another 130 engineers. Mayor Michael Bloomberg helped Spotify make the announcement yesterday.
- It’s not a joke: PayPal is working on a way for people to make electronic payments from space.
- Sean Parker wrote an epic 9,500-word rant defending his $10 million wedding in the woods.
- A lot of new startups showed off demos at the Techstars event yesterday. Here’s what you missed.
- One of Facebook’s key ad executives left the company.
- A judge said Apple can’t add the Galaxy S4 to its existing lawsuit against Samsung.
- A 21-year-old raised the largest seed round ($25 million) of any startup in Silicon Valley history. But he won’t say what he’s working on yet.
