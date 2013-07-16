The week is still young. The weather is warm. And we have plenty of news for you.
Things are looking good.
Here’s what you need to know.
- AT&T has a new payment plan called Next that will let you upgrade your smartphone once a year.
- Apple is reportedly trying to convince media companies to let users skip commercials on its upcoming Apple TV product.
- Gowalla founder Josh Williams has left Facebook. He joined a little over a year ago when Facebook bought Gowalla.
- There’s a new 15-second trailer for Ashton Kutcher’s Steve Jobs movie on Instagram.
- HP added three new board members, including tech legend and former Microsoft CTO Ray Ozzie.
- Microsoft is also working on a smartwatch, and it could be made from a “translucent aluminium.”
- HTC may release a giant 6-inch smartphone this fall.
- A 15-year-old boy was arrested for tweeting about “mass homicide” following the Zimmerman verdict.
- A report says Apple has pushed back plans for its iPad mini with a sharper screen to 2014.
- Elon Musk will unveil plans for his Hyperloop transportation system on August 12.
