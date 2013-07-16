Elon Musk.

AT&T has a new payment plan called Next that will let you upgrade your smartphone once a year.

Apple is reportedly trying to convince media companies to let users skip commercials on its upcoming Apple TV product.

Gowalla founder Josh Williams has left Facebook. He joined a little over a year ago when Facebook bought Gowalla.

There’s a new 15-second trailer for Ashton Kutcher’s Steve Jobs movie on Instagram.

HP added three new board members, including tech legend and former Microsoft CTO Ray Ozzie.

Microsoft is also working on a smartwatch, and it could be made from a “translucent aluminium.”

HTC may release a giant 6-inch smartphone this fall.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for tweeting about “mass homicide” following the Zimmerman verdict.

A report says Apple has pushed back plans for its iPad mini with a sharper screen to 2014.

Elon Musk will unveil plans for his Hyperloop transportation system on August 12.

