10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Elon Musk.

The week is still young. The weather is warm. And we have plenty of news for you.

Things are looking good. 

Here’s what you need to know.

  • AT&T has a new payment plan called Next that will let you upgrade your smartphone once a year.
  • Apple is reportedly trying to convince media companies to let users skip commercials on its upcoming Apple TV product.
  • Gowalla founder Josh Williams has left Facebook. He joined a little over a year ago when Facebook bought Gowalla.
  • There’s a new 15-second trailer for Ashton Kutcher’s Steve Jobs movie on Instagram.
  • HP added three new board members, including tech legend and former Microsoft CTO Ray Ozzie.
  • Microsoft is also working on a smartwatch, and it could be made from a “translucent aluminium.”
  • HTC may release a giant 6-inch smartphone this fall.
  • A 15-year-old boy was arrested for tweeting about “mass homicide” following the Zimmerman verdict.
  • A report says Apple has pushed back plans for its iPad mini with a sharper screen to 2014.
  • Elon Musk will unveil plans for his Hyperloop transportation system on August 12.

 

