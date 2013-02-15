Photo: youtube

Happy Friday!Did you see this crazy meteor burn through the atmosphere in Russia?



No?

Watch it, and then check out today’s news:

The battle between Elon Musk and The New York Times continues.

File storage service Dropbox could IPO this year.

David Einhorn increased his stake in Apple in Q4.

And here are a bunch of hedge funds that are dumping Apple.

After the discovery of a bug that lets anyone hack into your locked iPhone, Apple says it has a software fix and will send out an update soon.

Microsoft could be missing out on $2.5 billion in revenue by not releasing Office for the iPad.

The popular iPhone email app Mailbox went down for several hours yesterday.

Microsoft is going after Gmail again with a new attack ad.

Could Microsoft make a smaller Surface tablet?

Vince Vaughn And Owen Wilson will star in a comedy about working at Google.

