Photo: youtube
Happy Friday!Did you see this crazy meteor burn through the atmosphere in Russia?
No?
Watch it, and then check out today’s news:
- The battle between Elon Musk and The New York Times continues.
- File storage service Dropbox could IPO this year.
- David Einhorn increased his stake in Apple in Q4.
- And here are a bunch of hedge funds that are dumping Apple.
- After the discovery of a bug that lets anyone hack into your locked iPhone, Apple says it has a software fix and will send out an update soon.
- Microsoft could be missing out on $2.5 billion in revenue by not releasing Office for the iPad.
- The popular iPhone email app Mailbox went down for several hours yesterday.
- Microsoft is going after Gmail again with a new attack ad.
- Could Microsoft make a smaller Surface tablet?
- Vince Vaughn And Owen Wilson will star in a comedy about working at Google.
