- T-Mobile has a new service plan that will let you upgrade your phone twice a year if you want.
- PC sales are down 11% this quarter.
- Snapchat’s ousted co-founder has some very compelling evidence for why he should get one-third of the company.
- Sony has a new waterproof Android smartphone.
- Microsoft hints that two new Surface tablets are coming next year.
- Google Maps got a big update on Android, and it’s coming soon to iPhone.
- Apple accidentally found some 15th-century ruins when building its new store in Madrid.
- Now you can embed Instagram videos.
- BlackBerry’s 2013 product roadmap has leaked.
- Google plans to spend up to $500 million marketing Motorola’s upcoming smartphone, the Moto X.
