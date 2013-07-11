10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Steve Kovach
t-mobile girl carlyT-Mobile’s Carly Foulke’s.

Good morning!

Ready for some news?

  • T-Mobile has a new service plan that will let you upgrade your phone twice a year if you want.
  • PC sales are down 11% this quarter.
  • Snapchat’s ousted co-founder has some very compelling evidence for why he should get one-third of the company.
  • Sony has a new waterproof Android smartphone.
  • Microsoft hints that two new Surface tablets are coming next year.
  • Google Maps got a big update on Android, and it’s coming soon to iPhone.
  • Apple accidentally found some 15th-century ruins when building its new store in Madrid.
  • Now you can embed Instagram videos.
  • BlackBerry’s 2013 product roadmap has leaked.
  • Google plans to spend up to $500 million marketing Motorola’s upcoming smartphone, the Moto X.

