10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Steve Kovach
facebook phone

Happy Wednesday!

Here’s what’s happening:

  • The first round of reviews for the HTC First, the new “Facebook Phone,” are out. The phone is pretty good if Facebook is all you care about.
  • The CEO of AppGratis slammed Apple yesterday for removing his company’s app from the App Store.
  • Intel’s upcoming cable TV alternative is going to be amazing, according to a few people who have already seen it.
  • Tumblr laid off its editorial team yesterday and will kill its Storyboard project.
  • Cisco replaced its CTO yesterday.
  • Apple’s iMessage went down for several hours yesterday.
  • Microsoft will officially stop supporting Windows XP next year.
  • Samsung’s new tablet, the Galaxy Note 8.0, has arrived. Here’s the full review.
  • Marissa Mayer is hosting a very exclusive Caribbean retreat for tech and media executives.
  • Google’s Internet and TV service, Google fibre, will launch in Austin next year.

