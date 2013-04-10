Happy Wednesday!
Here’s what’s happening:
- The first round of reviews for the HTC First, the new “Facebook Phone,” are out. The phone is pretty good if Facebook is all you care about.
- The CEO of AppGratis slammed Apple yesterday for removing his company’s app from the App Store.
- Intel’s upcoming cable TV alternative is going to be amazing, according to a few people who have already seen it.
- Tumblr laid off its editorial team yesterday and will kill its Storyboard project.
- Cisco replaced its CTO yesterday.
- Apple’s iMessage went down for several hours yesterday.
- Microsoft will officially stop supporting Windows XP next year.
- Samsung’s new tablet, the Galaxy Note 8.0, has arrived. Here’s the full review.
- Marissa Mayer is hosting a very exclusive Caribbean retreat for tech and media executives.
- Google’s Internet and TV service, Google fibre, will launch in Austin next year.
