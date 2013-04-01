Good morning.



Get your April started off right with some news:

Tesla announced this morning that it’s now profitable.

Google’s claims it’s shutting down YouTube (April Fools!) and a lot of people believe it’s true.

A lot of people were angry yesterday because Google decided to honour Cesar Chavez on Eastern instead of Jesus Christ.

It looks like BlackBerry might try to make another tablet this year.

Facebook is testing a new commenting feature that’s a lot like Reddit’s popular “Ask Me Anything” format.

Teenagers are using flirty messaging apps instead of Facebook.

Michael Dell reportedly said he’d support a buyout from Blackstone as long as he can remain CEO.

Aereo, the company that lets you stream live TV to your tablet or smartphone, is in talks with major service providers like Dish and AT&T.

Box is opening more offices in Europe.

Marissa Mayer shared how she was hired as the CEO of Yahoo last year as part of Sheryl Sandberg’s “Lean In” series.

