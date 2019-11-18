10 things you need to know in Australia this morning

It’s Monday y’all, let’s get to it.

1. Not known for its leaks, more than 400 documents have been released from the inner sanctum of the Chinese Communist Party to reveal China’s policies on its Xinjiang detention camps. Some estimate that more than 3 million Uighur Muslims are being held in ‘indoctrination camps’, with President Xi Jinping urging the party to use the “organs of dictatorship” to persecute the group. In the leaked documents, China directly references the US war on terror as inspiration. Terrifying, to say the least.

2. Another Australian tax cut might be on the way as soon as next year. Late last week, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg wouldn’t rule out bringing forward the 2022 legislated cut to get us spending. That could see as much as $1,350 handed back to the taxpayer, with the government hoping you’ll blow it only flat-screen TVs and the like instead of putting it into savings.

3. The rumours of the impending death of the buy-now-pay-later space have been greatly exaggerated, at least according to one of its biggest players. Zip told Business Insider Australia that companies like Visa and Mastercard can’t simply upend the industry like has been predicted. It also called for greater regulation to curtail excessive credit being amassed by users — not a bad idea.

4. Virgin billionaire Richard Branson has suggested that the airline could go head-to-head with Qantas over its long haul New York to Sydney flight — before Qantas even gets a commercial version off the ground. He also told Business Insider Australia that while climate change concerns may have prompted “flight shame”, we simply have no alternative to long-haul flights just yet, saying “There’s no question that air travel has to exist”. Unless you want to spend six-months on a boat, the man has a point.

5. Speaking of forward-thinking executives, the top tech-heads have revealed their biggest predictions for 2020 and they are wild. From 3D printing entire meals to having pizzas delivered by drone, this is what’s coming next year, according to those in the know.

6. Meanwhile, having long determined where consumer tech is headed, we have revealed what Apple is working on –eg. what you’ll be buying — for the next 10 years. From self-driving cars to computer glasses, these are the goods you didn’t even know you wanted.

7. Extending its long legacy as Australia’s most forward state, South Australia will soon be home to a giant $500 million hybrid wind and solar farm. The brain behind it is Iberdrola, the world’s largest wind energy company, which believes Australia still has “tremendous potential for further growth” by way of renewables. It didn’t indicate whether any other Australian state might share in the glory.

8. Convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s controversial life continues to haunt the rich and powerful. The UK’s Prince Andrew gave an interview with the BBC over his connection to the financier, and it’s already being labelled “one of the single worst PR moves in recent history” and led to the departure of his media adviser who he unwisely ignored. That’s largely because the Prince rambled wildly while trying to justify why he spent so much time with Epstein. Take this snippet for example, where Andrew describes Epstein’s criminal behaviour as “unbecoming”.

This is the culmination of all the centuries of the English belting the rest of the world with ridiculous traditional manners. This man is incapable of describing Jeffrey Epstein’s behaviour as anything harsher than “unbecoming” pic.twitter.com/lpJr8MgXl1 — Matt Bevan ???? (@MatthewBevan) November 17, 2019

9. The UK election race is heating up, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s team refuses to publish a report that indicates the Russians may have helped swing Brexit. Now the question remains, will the Kremlin get a say in who occupies 10 Dowling Street this time around? On a lighter note, we put together a list of the 5 biggest gaffes so far in the election cycle. Yes, considering the hoohaa that goes on in the not-so United Kingdom these days, I’m as surprised as you are that it could be kept to five.

10. Earlier this month, we brought you the news that Elon Musk is launching up to 42,000 satellites into space. Turns out, it might not be the best idea. Astronomers worry that the SpaceX spaceware might be too bright, forming a “mega constellation” that blots out the stars and in the worst case, even cut off our access to space. Yikes.

BONUS ITEM

It’s probably not the time to suggest that we launch something else up into the atmosphere but here we go. Instead of the trainwreck that is the NBN, Australia could have just flown balloons to spread internet to remote areas of the country.

These solar-powered balloons bring internet to remote areas and are developed by Alphabet-owned Project Loon pic.twitter.com/Kw62z6ya6D — Tech Insider (@techinsider) November 17, 2019

