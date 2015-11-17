The lights are back on. Picture: Getty Images

1. Waleed Aly made a powerful statement on The Project last night. ISIL, he said, want the rest of the world to turn against Muslims. They want to “split the world into two camps” in order to start World War III. So when this kind of thing happens during a moment’s silence before an NFL game in the US…

…a tiny chill might go through you as you realise ISIL might be onto something.

Fortunately, even football players know better and Green Bay Packers’ star Aaron Rodgers had a great message for that fan.

2. There’s some short items about dinosaurs and hating your coworkers coming up, promise. But first, you might have seen or, worse, shared this tweet yesterday:

Wow. Lights off on the Eiffel Tower for the first time since 1889. pic.twitter.com/ZkeU5GmJfM — Scary PJJ 2016 (@ProfJeffJarvis) November 14, 2015

The guy responsible, Rurik Bradbury, uses the @ProfJeffJarvis to specialise in tech and media satire. In this instance, the “vicarious participation” in sharing the fact you know there’s a tragedy on somewhere and you’re feeling it more than everyone else who didn’t put a tint over their profile pic. Here’s why Bradbury did it. It’s brutal, and worse, it’s absolutely on point:

But the part that feels the most useless to me is people’s vicarious participation in the event, which on the ground is a horrible tragedy, but in cyberspace is flattened to a meme like any other. Millions of people with no connection to Paris or the victims mindlessly throw in their two cents: performative signalling purely for their own selfish benefit, spreading information that is often false and which they have not vetted at all, simply for the sake of making noise. If people wanted to be helpful, they would either be silent, or they would put in some — even minimal — effort to be thoughtful. First, they could spread useful and vetted information. And second, they could throw support behind a viewpoint they believe in, such as speaking out against politicians using the attacks to demonize Muslims or migrants, which is exactly what the murderers responsible for the Paris attacks want to provoke.

(The lights are back on, in stunning blue, white and red.)

3. And yes, comedians are valid in times when serious heads need to gather at circular tables and discuss our fates. Here’s John Oliver saying lots of eff-words on behalf of real people and how they feel about the Paris attacks.

4. Let’s talk about markets. Moves overnight which allowed European stocks to climb back into the black and US stocks to print gains of around 1% sets up a good day for trade here in Australia. Earlier today, the December SPI200 contract was up 51 points, 1%, to 5044 – an incredible turnaround from the depths of despair yesterday when the ASX200 was trading 4979 (SPI200 low 4959).

5. On forex markets, the strength in stocks helped the US dollar, but the Aussie, euro and others are all off. For the Aussie, blame the tractor beam of euro and yen weakness dragging it lower. Local data today brings RBA assistant governor Kent speaking (you’ve already missed it), ANZ confidence and then the RBA board minutes at 11.30am.

6. Okay, time out. Here’s a bit of new stuff from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” involving the “new Death Star”, Starkiller Base:

There’s a bunch more tiny grabs here.

7. Airbnb users don’t really know why they use Airbnb. That’s one reading of this Morgan Stanley survey which found most people use the room-sharing app because it’s cheaper than staying in a hotel. Except… it isn’t. Bank of America crunched some numbers and found that in the top 25 markets across the US, hotel rooms were 30% cheaper than Airbnb listings. Across the entire markets, that blew out to 60% cheaper. And if you’re thinking comparing entire houses to rooms is apples to oranges, BAML are one step ahead of you.

8. A Harvard physicist has an incredible theory for why the dinosaurs went extinct. It’s much better than all the other ones.

9. Deep breath #2. The Second Test could be the worst Test ever played. Perversely, it could be amazing. Has there ever been a match where the team which bats second scores 624, then finds itself 193 runs and eight wickets behind, staring at a possible loss? The only headline so far is an attempt by the Kiwis – and Aussie Dirk Nannes, who as a bowler makes a great commentator – to chastise the Aussies for not shaking Ross Taylor’s hand after his amazing 290. Taylor was not bothered, admitting he always left the field quickly, and he just kept running after being run out. But wait, wait – former NZ opener Mark Greatbatch had this massive generalisation:

“That is a disgrace and that sums up the Australians. They’re just arrogant people.”

Cue ironic headline on the same day about a whole bunch of arrogant Kiwi cricketers not taking their court case about match-fixing – or cricket – seriously:

Picture: Stuff.co.nz/Getty Images

But hey, let’s focus on who’s not shaking the hand of a guy who’s run off the pitch before the opposition has finished congratulating the guy who got him out.

10. You might hate people now, after all that. Fortunately, good news – here’s 10 great jobs for people who hate people.

BONUS ITEM: Watch – or try not to watch – this kung fu expert put a spear through his throat. And that’s not even the amazing bit.

Have a great day.

