Good morning. Let’s get Trump out of the way early.

1. The meeja strikes back. Even Fox News isn’t happy with Trump branding everything as “fake news”. Fox News anchor Chris Wallace got stuck into Trump’s chief of staff Reince Priebus, saying that the US President “crosses a line when he says that we’re the enemy of the people”. ABC said it will “pursue the truth” even if it must endure Trump’s “wrath”. And Senator John McCain didn’t mince words:

“I hate the press, I hate you especially,” he told NBC’s Chuck Todd.

But added that a free press “is vital”, and dictators get started by suppressing it.

2. This is quite an extraordinary graph:

Virtually everyone in it bar the Germans and Poms now gets 0% growth in GDP per hour they work. (Special lulz for the Italians in 2008.) It’s a primer you need before you read these 10 elegant sentences from former US Fed chair Alan Greenspan, who just explained how “productivity” caused Brexit and Trump.

3. To markets, where futures point to a slightly weaker open for Australia with the stock market not getting a lot of cue from US equities that closed little changed. But it’s another big earning day with Brambles, Beach Energy, Blue Scope Steel and Worley Parsons in the mix. The Aussie dollar held up against the 77 US cents mark and is 0.5% lower at $US0.7662 as the greenback recovers ground. Iron ore has hung in above the $US90 a tonne.

4. Epidemiologists say a fast-moving airborne pathogen could kill more than 30 million people in less than a year. And they say there is a reasonable probability the world will experience such an outbreak in the next 10-15 years. But don’t take our word for it – here’s Bill Gates’ speech he gave to the Munich Security Conference on a new kind of terrorism.

5. You can’t beat a good rocket launch. And this is one for the nostalgics, because yesterday, SpaceX launched its reusable Falcon 9 rockets on a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral, the first time the iconic pad has been used in more than 5 years. And this morning, as SpaceX boss Elon Musk says, “Baby came back”:

You can watch the video of the launch here.

6. Meanwhile, at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany:

SCRAMBLE! Oh, wait…

Major Bryon McGarry told Stars and Stripes: “One of the command post controllers was building a template for this specific thing that was posted.” The message was intended for one person but the controller “inadvertently sent it to everybody”.

7. Lessons from Navy SEALs #1: Commander Rorke T. Denver shared this one piece of advice about leadership that he learned from a master chief in Vietnam. Lessons from Navy SEALs #2: What to do if you’re attacked by a dog.

8. Apple included a hidden camera mode in the latest version of its iPhone software, iOS 10. Here’s how to use your smartphone as a magnifying glass. Neat.

9. It’s just four days to the start of the Super Rugby season, but no one’s thinking about it today as the shock of the loss of a Wallaby champion sets in. Dan Vickerman died at his home yesterday morning. At 37, he’d been retired for five years after stress fractures in his leg forced him out of the game. He played 63 Tests for Australia and more than 80 for the ACT Brumbies.



No words, only love. Rest easy Big Vicks. pic.twitter.com/9zOwcdkAFX — Adam Freier (@Adam_Freier) February 19, 2017

He leaves behind his wife, Sarah, and two children.

10. It’s too Monday to be reading, so start your day with a podcast. Our podcast, because this week we’ve got JP Morgan global markets strategist Kerry Craig in, and he’s telling us about the great business conditions right now in Australia, and what that means for a reversal of the decade-long decline in Australian wages growth. Catch it below or find the show on iTunes.

BONUS ITEM: This GIF showing all of the US presidents in order of height:

This is what it has come to.

Have a great day.

