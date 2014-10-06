The 10 Things You Need To Know In Advertising This Morning

REUTERS/Adam Hunger Pictured: Dr. Dre (left) and basketball player LeBron James. The NFL has told players they can no longer wear Beats headphones on camera.

1. Hundreds of advertising beacons have been hidden inside phone booths across Manhattan, without the consent of residents. A BuzzFeed News investigation has found that more than 500 of the devices — which can potentially be used to track smartphone users’ movements and browsing habits — have been installed.

2. NFL players have been told they can’t wear Beats headphones around cameras after Bose signed a huge sponsorship deal with the league. The story is reminiscent of the London 2012 Olympics when Beats managed to ambush the event by gifting athletes with a pair of its headphones, many of whom wore them on camera while at the event.

3. Yahoo is planning a big brand marketing push, which will include TV ads. The news comes as reports emerge Yahoo is looking to invest in Snapchat as it seeks to find new ways to stay relevant with internet users.

4. The White House hopes this campaign will stop sexual assault on US college campuses. The “It’s On Us” PSA features celebrities including Kerry Washington, Jon Hamm and Rose Byne.

5. Time magazine has a Q&A with Facebook’s EMEA vice president Nicola Mendelsohn, the woman behind the social network’s international growth. She hasn’t heard of Yo, but she does expand on how Facebook plans to use simple mobile apps to help it grow in emerging markets.

6. UK discount grocery store Lidl ran some scathing print ads this weekend, slapping down “big four” supermarket Morrisons’ new loyalty card that claims to price match the discounters. The full-page newspaper ad listed the arduous steps Morrisons customers would need to take in order to obtain knock-down prices, when they “could just go to Lidl”.

7. Coke Life, Coca-Cola’s new mid-calorie green cola, appears to be showing early signs of success in the UK. Data given to Marketing Week shows Coke Life is outselling more established brand Coke Zero if you take into account Coke Life’s distribution and range.

8. BBH co-founder Sir John Hegarty talks to Campaign on video about data versus creativity. He argues that data has never created wealth but creativity has and does all the time.

9. The growth in popularity of online video will see spending on internet display advertising in the US almost double over the next five years, according to Forrester. Meanwhile, the offline ad market will increase at an average annual growth rate of just 1%.

10. TechCrunch has listed the five things startups need to do to attract advertising dollars. WPP media agency MediaCom’s head of mobile Jon Hook outlines what it takes to win him over.

