Global markets have soared today on news of Greek debt haircuts. Japan’s Nikkei finished up more than 2%, while the Hang Seng added 3.3%. In Europe both the DAX and CAC gained 4%. U.S. futures are pointing to a massive positive open.

Late last night, European leaders agreed to 50% haircuts on Greek debt, a levered European Financial Stability Facility that could reach $1.4 trillion, and a 9% bank core capital ratio, which all represent significant progress to address the E.U. meltdown. Banks will need to raise nearly $147 billion to recapitalize. Guess who was freaking out over Greece before the agreement >

French President Nicolas Sarkozy said that emerging markets could be tapped as part of the region’s recapitalization plan. Sarkozy plans to reach out to China’s Hu Jintao. Yesterday Bloomberg reported the head of the EFSF was en route to China.

The Bank of Japan announced plans to boost its asset-buying program by 33% to 20 trillion yen, a 5 trillion yen increase. The bank also said it would intervene if the yen continues to appreciate. Here are the big Japanese companies you need to watch during the country’s reconstruction >

South Korea’s third quarter GDP growth slackened to 0.7%, beating economist estimates of 0.6%, but slowing sequentially from 0.9%. The Bank of Korea indicated it would not raise interest rates for the fourth month in a row, even as inflation remains above target levels of 4%.

The Congressional super committee tasked with cutting the deficit by $1.2 trillion is deadlocked, with only weeks left before its deadline. Democrats had presented a $3 trillion package that included tax increases, but Republicans refused. Ratings agencies, including S&P, have said they might downgrade U.S. debt if deficit reduction is not agreed upon. Tea Party and Occupy Wall Street protestors will have something to say >

Politico’s Ben White reports the bailout of Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae may cost U.S. taxpayers tens of billions less than originally expected. The net cost could come in below $200 billion, or half original projections. Federal Housing Finance Authority stress tests could be released as soon as today.

U.S. third quarter GDP grew 2.5%, right in line with economist predictions. Initial jobless claims missed by 1,000, coming in at 402,000, while last week’s figures were revised up by 1,000 as well. Pending home sales will be released at 10 a.m., with expectations for 0.4% growth.

Yesterday Visa beat earnings by two cents, with EPS of $1.27. Revenue for the card processor missed expectations however, rising to $2.38 billion. Analysts were looking for $2.39 billion. Check out all of last week’s earners here >

Exxon Mobil and Procter and Gamble both reported quarterly results in line with expectations before the opening bell. The oil giant’s net income soared 41%, for EPS of $2.13. P&G benefitted from stronger volumes and pricing, posting EPS of $1.03. This week more than 40% of the S&P 500 reports, look to see who have stock in.

