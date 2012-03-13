Everything You Need To Know About 'The Hunger Games' Before It's March 23 Release

It’s March 12th and you know what that means… tonight is the much-hyped world premiere of “The Hunger Games” in Los Angeles.



Tickets for the “The Hunger Games” are now on sale and the film has already broken an industry record. Advance ticket sales on Fandango are the highest they’ve ever been for the ticket-buying site.

Now the almighty powers in charge of the film have launched a full-scale twitter campaign to attract more viewers to the movie, if that was even possible.

Lionsgate has announced possible advanced screenings for the film in 24 cities. But in order to get the screening to actually happen, there have to be enough tweets in support of the cities from the public.

So in honour of the trilogy and this new twitter challenge, here’s a look at everything you need to know before watching the upcoming film releasing on March 23rd (or earlier if your city is one of the coveted screening locales).

If you haven’t already met the cast, do that now.

But then come back! There’s more to their characters and the plot than meets the eye.

Don’t worry, no spoilers allowed!

What's it all about? 'The Hunger Games' follows Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence, as a young girl who is forced to fight to the death against 23 other teenagers in a dystopian society called Panem. The society is divided into 12 Districts and each must submit two 'tributes' to fight in the annual Hunger Games. Katniss volunteers as 'tribute' for the games after her sister, Primrose, is originally chosen for the female spot. She is set to fight with (and against) her fellow District 12 tribute Peeta Mallark. Katniss is good with arrows and due to her father dying in a mining accident, she is a survivor and the main provider for her family. There are three main characters. Now that you know Katniss, here are the other two major characters: Peeta Mallark (Josh Hutcherson): the male tribute in the games. Peeta and Katniss are not close in District 12 but they do know each other from a young age due to an incident in which Peeta unknowingly saves Katniss' life. Gale Hawthorne (Liam Hemsworth): Katniss' best friend from childhood. The two grew very close after they both lost family members in the District 12 mining accident. After Katniss volunteers for the Hunger Games, she tells Gale to take care of her family in case she dies. But know these names, too. Primrose Everdeen (Willow Shields): Katniss' sister. She was originally chosen as 'tribute' until Katniss steps in. Prim is very good at healing those who are sick. She is also the one person Katniss would do anything to protest. Rue (Amanda Stenberg): A young tribute from District 11. Rue is small and 'birdlike' and reminds Katniss of her sister. The two form an alliance in the games. Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson): Katniss and Peeta's mentor for the Hunger Games. He won the games many years before and is now a drunken mess. Cinna (Lenny Kravitz): Katniss' stylist for the games. But there's much more to him than what is seen. Effie Trinket (Elizabeth Banks): Effie is the pink-haired scary looking lady from the trailers. She is chosen as the District 12 chaperon and chooses the tributes for the games. President Snow (Donald Sutherland): The villain. Snow is the leader of Panem and the reason behind the intensity of the Hunger Games. But he comes to be much more evil than that for Katniss. The characters live in districts. Panem is divided into 12 different districts and each must give one male and one female tribute to play in the Hunger Games. Each district has its own function for the country as well. From District 1 which provides luxury items for Panem to the lowly District 12 which is the mining capitol, everyone in each district is given a job--almost right away. The games are intense. The games happen every year and they are shown publicly throughout the country. So obviously, the powers that be really want a good show. The arena in which these players must fight to the death are always extremely frightening and unpredictable. This year's arena? Woods. But that doesn't even begin to describe it... Warning: It might get bloody. Yes, there are two men and one woman involved in a love triangle of sorts, but that's where the similarities of the two films/books end. For one, there is nothing supernatural about 'The Hunger Games.' Secondly, Katniss is a strong character who is willing to sacrifice finding love and happiness so that her friends and family can be safe. There are two more books... According to The Wrap, 'Slumdog Millionaire' writer Simon Beaufoy is already working on a script for the second book 'Catching Fire' while Gary Ross has already signed on to direct yet again. That movie is set to release November 22, 2013. After that comes the third novel 'Mockingjay.' As of now, Lionsgate is looking into splitting the book trilogy into four films rather than two and if that's the case, it seems 'Mockingjay' would probably be the book to get the 'Harry Potter'-split treatment. The series has a big celebrity following. Because famous people read, too. Kristen Bell loves the series so much that she had a 'Hunger Games'-themed birthday party. She's even campaigned to play one of the important roles in the next two books. Other celebrities like Kristin Chenowith, Broadway star John Gallagher Jr. and Effie Trinket herself, Elizabeth Banks, have tweeted their feelings about the series. Get a refresher! Now that you're all caught up, check out the full movie trailer. See you in theatres March 23rd. Can't get enough? Get to know 13 'Hunger Games' cast members >>

