10 things you need to know about relationships:





1) Science has found things that predict whether men and women will fall in love.

2) They also know what predicts cheating. Sometimes it’s as simple as stress.

3) That might be more truth than you’re ready for. And we don’t really want truth from our friends.

4) They know what factors are associated with divorce.

5) We’re more likely to forgive mates if they’re better looking than we are.

6) A man’s smile doesn’t mean the same thing as a woman’s smile.

7) Being selfish can be the best way to be selfless.

8) Shorter-man/taller-woman pairings should statistically be 1 out of every 50 couples. In reality, it’s 1 in every 720.

9) Doing exciting things together is the trick to improving your marriage.

10) Scientists have studied what qualities get the most responses in online dating. In fact, they have a formula for it.

