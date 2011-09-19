10 Things You Need To Know About Productivity

We’ve covered a lot of research



at Barking Up The Wrong Tree over the past two years. Here are some of the highlights.1) The secret to getting more done is to make things automatic.

2) Progress motivates us more than anything else.

3) But we know a lot more than that about motivation. And there’s a quick trick when you need to hustle ASAP.

4) Men and women use their time at work differently.

5) When you give the boss info, use numbers.

6) Control over our schedule stops us from getting tired at work.

7) Sorting your email into folders? Stop it.

8) There are rules that your brain works by. Get familiar with them.

9) Gesturing helps you learn.

10) There’s a quick and easy way to improve performance at anything.

