10 Things You Need To Know About Persuasion

1) Negotiating is an essential skill. Being underpaid can kill you.

2) Have a drink after you close the deal. When you’re negotiating, give them coffee.

3) Attractive people should negotiate differently than ugly people.

4) Sometimes you should command. Other times your should ask.

5) Use rhetorical questions to be more persuasive. And you do want to be more persuasive, don’t you?

6) There are tricks for making your voice more influential.

7) arse-kissing is good for your health. Flattery works. But you already knew that because you’re so smart.

8) Name dropping doesn’t work. Nobody famous told me that.

9) Let them sleep on it.

10) There’s a proper time and way to threaten someone.

