10 Signs Of The Manhattan Real Estate Comeback

The brief days of the Manhattan renter’s market are over, according to Q2 data from Miller Samuel.



The cosmopolitan island, famous during the peak of the credit crisis for its student-friendly rentals and easy market deals for those looking to find a lease or a sublet, is now getting bullish on its real estate outlooks. If you’re looking for a place to stay, don’t expect to find landlords eager for heavy-handed price negotiations in this city.

