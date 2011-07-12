10 Things You Need To Know About Italy

Ever
yone’s going nuts over Italy today.The Italian stock market is tanking, 10-year bond yields are going through the roof, and no one trusts Italy’s corrupt, sex-crazed PM Silvio Berlusconi to do anything about it. Things are so bad that Greece is jealous.
But in case you’re still wondering what all the fuss is about, here’s a cheat sheet to the Italian mess.
That makes it the eighth-largest economy in the world and the fourth-largest in Europe.
Source: IMF Statistics
That's the second-largest percentage of public debt in the Euro-zone.
In comparison:
Greece: 142.8%
Belgium: 96.8%
Ireland: 96.2%
Portugal: 93.0%
Spain: 60.1%
Source: Eurostat
Italy's long-term foreign currency credit ratings currently stand at...
Moody's: Aa2 (negative outlook)
Standard & Poor's: A+ (negative outlook)
Fitch's: AA- (stable outlook)
Source: Reuters
The governments of the UK, Austria, Belgium, France, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Denmark all spend more.
Source: OECD Statistics
The OECD predicts it will grow by 1.1% this year. Greece, Portugal, Japan, Ireland, New Zealand, and Spain are expected to grow even less.
Source: OECD Statistics
