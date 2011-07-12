10 Things You Need To Know About Italy

Ever



Photo: jennicatpink on Flickr

yone’s going nuts over Italy today.The Italian stock market is tanking, 10-year bond yields are going through the roof, and no one trusts Italy’s corrupt, sex-crazed PM Silvio Berlusconi to do anything about it. Things are so bad that Greece is jealous.

But in case you’re still wondering what all the fuss is about, here’s a cheat sheet to the Italian mess.

