10 Fascinating Facts About Sexual Attraction

We’ve covered a lot of research at Barking Up The Wrong Tree over the past two years. Here are some of the highlights.
- Being hot changes what a woman finds attractive in men. High self-esteem changes what men look for in women.
- There’s a particular type of male body language that women are attracted to.
- Attractiveness can make you happier… but it depends on where you live.
- Women are more likely to have one night stands with men who throw money around.
- Happiness is attractive in women but not in men. Pride is attractive in men but not in women.
- The fundamentals of what we find attractive does not change as we age.
- Men with more attractive faces are more likely to have attractive bodies.
- Women become friends based on similar levels of attractiveness.
- Attractive people are less likely to be convicted of a crime and more likely to get a shorter sentence.
- Some types of makeup are more effective in improving a woman’s looks.
