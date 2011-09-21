10 Fascinating Facts About Sexual Attraction

Photo: www.flickr.com

We’ve covered a lot of research at Barking Up The Wrong Tree over the past two years. Here are some of the highlights.

Being hot changes what a woman finds attractive in men. High self-esteem changes what men look for in women. There’s a particular type of male body language that women are attracted to. Attractiveness can make you happier… but it depends on where you live. Women are more likely to have one night stands with men who throw money around. Happiness is attractive in women but not in men. Pride is attractive in men but not in women. The fundamentals of what we find attractive does not change as we age. Men with more attractive faces are more likely to have attractive bodies. Women become friends based on similar levels of attractiveness. Attractive people are less likely to be convicted of a crime and more likely to get a shorter sentence. Some types of makeup are more effective in improving a woman’s looks.

