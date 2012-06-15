Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Facebook is finally speaking up about the botched IPO and it looks like the company is planning to lay some of the blame on Nasdaq.
- Microsoft is expected to announce something big at an event on Monday in Los Angeles. Some think it’s the Windows RT tablets, others have speculated it could be an Xbox music service.
- In other Microsoft news, the Wall Street Journal reports that Microsoft will buy Yammer, a social networking service for businesses, for $1.2 billion.
- Yammer’s CEO is planning a ridiculous over-the-top party to celebrate. The invitations to the party read: ‘Let him eat cake.’
- Nokia’s CEO says their Microsoft phones just aren’t selling that well.
- RIM gave its former co-CEOs a combined $12 million in payouts for helping to build up the company, and then watch it decline.
- Publicis’ head of mobile dissed AOL while sitting next to AOL’s director of mobile. Awkward!
- Steve Jobs apparently gave the Obama campaign a lesson on how to use social media, according to a new feature in Bloomberg BusinessWeek.
- These 6 corporations control 90% of the media in America. Can you guess which?
- In case you missed it: Here are the biggest complaints Apple employees have about working at the company.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.