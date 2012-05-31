Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- HP just hired a new VP of software from outside the company to help fix all of its problems. Good luck with that.
- Here’s the e-mail Meg Whitman sent HP employees explaining the changes. We’re told this is Whitman’s first company-wide e-mail to employees since HP’s announcement last week that it will be cutting 27,000 jobs.
- Some are questioning whether Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg should take a brief break from his honeymoon overseas to address concerns over the company’s plummeting stock and its selective disclosure controversy.
- Larry Ellison thinks Facebook could eventually become bigger and more important than Google. He also admits he used to be a little obsessed with using the social network.
- Sean Partner revealed at AllThingsD’s tech conference yesterday that he believes Apple may have tried to block Spotify from launching in the United States.
- Microsoft’s own blog accidentally scooped the company’s big Windows 8 preview release. Oops!
- Digg founder Kevin Rose has ditched Google+ to become a partner at Google Ventures.
- Google is reportedly having problems getting manufacturing partners to put out its second-generation Chromebook laptops.
- John Gruber of Daring Fireball thinks there is a chance that Apple will unveil a new platform for the Apple TV at its Worldwide Developer Conference next month.
- In case you missed it: Here is Mary Meeker’s latest stunning presentation about the state of the web.
