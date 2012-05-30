Photo: Asa Mathat | All Things Digital
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Tim Cook took the stage at All Things D’s big tech conference last night and talked about everything from new products to his thoughts on succeeding Steve Jobs as CEO of Apple.
- Cook gave a very strong hint that Apple is considering entering the TV market, noting that most people are unhappy with the TV sets they have now.
- In the interview, Cook also revealed that the day Steve Jobs died was “one of the saddest days” of his life. He went on to note that the most important thing Jobs taught him was that “focus is key.”
- Salesforce.com is buying Buddy Media for more than $800 million.
- Groupon announced that it has acquired Breadcrumb, a start-up point-of-sale service, for an undisclosed sum.
- RIM released a ton of bad news after the market closed yesterday. The company says it will have an operating loss in Q1 and it plans to cut jobs throughout the rest of the year.
- Henry Blodget suggests that investors need to take a closer look at Facebook’s Payments revenue. The current estimates for growth of this revenue may be too high.
- Speaking of Facebook, check out the creepy technology that the company is reportedly going to pay as much as $100 million for.
- Google released two new devices built by Samsung – the Chromebook and the Chromebox – that are definitely worth checking out.
- In case you missed it: Here are 26 books about success that every entrepreneur should read.
