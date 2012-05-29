Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Facebook has poached more than half a dozen engineers from Apple to build a Facebook phone, The New York Times reports.
- This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Facebook has already started the process of building a phone right in front of our eyes.
- Henry Blodget says that if Facebook does go into the mobile hardware business, investors should run away screaming.
- Facebook is also rumoured to be in talks to acquire Face.com for as much as $100 million.
- RIM is planning to layoff 2,000 workers early next month, according to a report in The Globe and Mail. That’s roughly 12% of its workforce.
- Unfortunately, RIM isn’t the only one laying off workers. The Verge reports that Panasonic will cut as many as 4,000 workers from its head office in Osaka.
- Apple’s manufacturing partners in China have reportedly begun producing the new television.
- Apple’s new retail boss is getting a huge payday.
- Robert Scoble, the Internet guru, says that Twitter is starting to feel a lot like a ghost town lately.
- In case you missed it: Here are a few great apps you can use to get more work done on your iPad.
