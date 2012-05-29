10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Seth Fiegerman
windows phone facebook title image

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Facebook has poached more than half a dozen engineers from Apple to build a Facebook phone, The New York Times reports.
  • This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Facebook has already started the process of building a phone right in front of our eyes.
  • Henry Blodget says that if Facebook does go into the mobile hardware business, investors should run away screaming.
  • Facebook is also rumoured to be in talks to acquire Face.com for as much as $100 million.
  • RIM is planning to layoff 2,000 workers early next month, according to a report in The Globe and Mail. That’s roughly 12% of its workforce.
  • Unfortunately, RIM isn’t the only one laying off workers. The Verge reports that Panasonic will cut as many as 4,000 workers from its head office in Osaka.
  • Apple’s manufacturing partners in China have reportedly begun producing the new television.
  • Apple’s new retail boss is getting a huge payday.
  • Robert Scoble, the Internet guru, says that Twitter is starting to feel a lot like a ghost town lately.
  • In case you missed it: Here are a few great apps you can use to get more work done on your iPad.

