Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Facebook speculators are blaming everyone but themselves for the stock’s poor performance so far.
- Henry Blodget argues that Facebook’s stock was overvalued to begin with and should really be priced in the $16-$24 range.
- Business Insider’s Owen Thomas looks at how Facebook’s stock performance may impact its ability to recruit top talent.
- SpaceX, the private company run by Elon Musk, successfully launched a rocket early this morning. The era of commercial spaceflight has officially begun.
- Apple is reportedly testing two new iPhone prototypes at its headquarters, both of which have larger 3.95-inch screens.
- Speaking of Apple, here are all the products you can expect the company to announce in the next month.
- Mike Arrington revealed at TechCrunch Disrupt yesterday that Google had the opportunity to buy Twitter for $5 billion, but the company was too focused on building up Google+.
- Silicon Valley isn’t creating as many jobs as you might think. The Economist explains why.
- Meet the 20-year-old philosophy major that every startup wants to recruit. For now, all he wants is to finish college.
- In case you missed it: Here is our definitive list of the 101 people in tech that you need to follow on Twitter.
