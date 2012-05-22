10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Facebook speculators are blaming everyone but themselves for the stock’s poor performance so far.
  • Henry Blodget argues that Facebook’s stock was overvalued to begin with and should really be priced in the $16-$24 range.
  • Business Insider’s Owen Thomas looks at how Facebook’s stock performance may impact its ability to recruit top talent.
  • SpaceX, the private company run by Elon Musk, successfully launched a rocket early this morning. The era of commercial spaceflight has officially begun.
  • Apple is reportedly testing two new iPhone prototypes at its headquarters, both of which have larger 3.95-inch screens.
  • Speaking of Apple, here are all the products you can expect the company to announce in the next month.
  • Mike Arrington revealed at TechCrunch Disrupt yesterday that Google had the opportunity to buy Twitter for $5 billion, but the company was too focused on building up Google+.
  • Silicon Valley isn’t creating as many jobs as you might think. The Economist explains why.
  • Meet the 20-year-old philosophy major that every startup wants to recruit. For now, all he wants is to finish college.
  • In case you missed it: Here is our definitive list of the 101 people in tech that you need to follow on Twitter.

