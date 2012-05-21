Photo: Chan/Facebook
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Mark Zuckerberg married his longtime girlfriend Priscilla Chan on Saturday in a small ceremony at his Palo Alto home, just one day after the Facebook IPO.
- The 100 or so guests at Zuckerberg’s home were shocked to find out they were at a wedding. Apparently, most were told they were there to celebrate Priscilla’s recent graduation from medical school.
- Here are some pictures of the happy couple through the years.
- NASDAQ’s CEO admitted over the weekend that it completely botched the Facebook IPO. He blamed the problems on poorly designed software.
- Traders are flipping out over the errors and may demand NASDAQ recoup their losses for $100 million or more.
- Business Insider’s Henry Blodget says Facebook’s stock could drop below the initial IPO price of $38 a share today.
- Chinese regulators approved Google’s $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility, which means the company can finally close the deal.
- Yahoo will sell back part of its stake in Alibaba for $7.1 billion.
- Google Chrome just passed Internet Explorer to become the world’s most popular web browser.
- Meanwhile, Microsoft just launched its own social network called So.cl. Perhaps it will try to take down Google+ in retaliation.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.