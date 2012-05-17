Good morning! Here’s the news:
- HP may slash its workforce by 10%-15%, a source tells Business Insider. That would mean at least 32,000 workers would be let go.
- Facebook employees are gearing up for the IPO on Friday the only way they know how: with an all-night hackathon.
- Henry Blodget highlights some troubling numbers in Facebook’s financials that should give investors pause.
- Facebook’s cofounder Eduardo Saverin could be banned from the country after renouncing his citizenship if it’s determined he did so to get out of paying taxes.
- Facebook isn’t the only social network bringing in big money. AllThingsD reports that Pinterest just raised $100 million at a valuation of $1.5 billion.
- Verizon is planning to kill off your unlimited data plan if and when you switch to a 4G phone.
- Here’s the TED Talk about rich people that TED doesn’t want you to see.
- The television industry is just one of the markets Apple might disrupt in the next few years. Business Insider’s Seth Fiegerman looks at four other industries that Apple has the potential to dominate.
- One new study finds that there are at least 4,000 different devices running Android. No wonder it can be such a headache for developers to make apps for the platform.
- In case you missed it, check out our roundup of people who missed out on millions by walking away from early jobs at billion dollar companies.
