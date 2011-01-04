10 Things You Need To Know

Good morning! Here’s the news for today:
- Microsoft is readying its answer to Apple TV and Google TV for CES. It will be a lighter version of Windows in a $200 box.
- Google is planning on building its own mobile payment system potentially using NFC. You could wave your phone near a register and it would pay for you were buying.
- Viacom sold Harmonix, the maker of “Rock Band” for $50 plus the assumption of liabilities.
- Motorola’s handset unit is now independent and facing a steep challenge to build a successful business.
- Facebook’s new HQ could be a $420 million leaseback.
- Apple’s market cap flew past $300 billion for the first time ever yesterday.
- Reddit’s pageviews were up 300% year over year for 2010.
- Movie companies are quietly rolling out new, extra features for digital downloads in iTunes.
- 3D TVs were a total flop so set makers are working on getting more internet connected TVs in the market.
- Google’s Marissa Mayer says the company will start exploring how it can get businesses to make Groupon like offers to users.
