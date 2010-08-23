Good morning! Here’s the news:



Chatroulette is down, and version 2 is being prepared for launch.

Despite the proliferation of web video, the Internet is not really disrupting the TV business.

If you extrapolate the growth of Facebook and Google, it appears Facebook will be a more popular site in the next year and a half.

Facebook fan pages number 16 million, up from 4 million just 5 months ago, by one count.

Being featured as the “App of the Week” in the App Store can lead to a 10X increase in downloads.

Advertisers are frustrated by Facebook and Apple’s “walled gardens,” because it’s harder to track analytics to determine how people are clicking on ads.

One author reports that his sales of eBooks are 60 to 1 in favour of Amazon’s Kindle over Apple’s iBooks.

Philadelphia wants to charge people with personal blogs $300 for a licence to do business.

Over the weekend, the founder of Wikileaks was charged with rape, then had the charge dropped.

Microsoft is planning its biggest ever marketing push for a game for the newest Halo game. (Could be between a $6 million and $12 million spend.)

BONUS: HP is starting a bidding war with Dell for 3PAR, the storage company. Dell offered $1.15 billion last week, HP is offering $1.6 billion today.



