Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Chatroulette is down, and version 2 is being prepared for launch.
- Despite the proliferation of web video, the Internet is not really disrupting the TV business.
- If you extrapolate the growth of Facebook and Google, it appears Facebook will be a more popular site in the next year and a half.
- Facebook fan pages number 16 million, up from 4 million just 5 months ago, by one count.
- Being featured as the “App of the Week” in the App Store can lead to a 10X increase in downloads.
- Advertisers are frustrated by Facebook and Apple’s “walled gardens,” because it’s harder to track analytics to determine how people are clicking on ads.
- One author reports that his sales of eBooks are 60 to 1 in favour of Amazon’s Kindle over Apple’s iBooks.
- Philadelphia wants to charge people with personal blogs $300 for a licence to do business.
- Over the weekend, the founder of Wikileaks was charged with rape, then had the charge dropped.
- Microsoft is planning its biggest ever marketing push for a game for the newest Halo game. (Could be between a $6 million and $12 million spend.)
BONUS: HP is starting a bidding war with Dell for 3PAR, the storage company. Dell offered $1.15 billion last week, HP is offering $1.6 billion today.
