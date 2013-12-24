10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning!

It’s Christmas Eve, but there’s still a lot going on.

Here’s a roundup of what you need to know this morning.

1. Walt Disney Company just announced that Jack Dorsey (co-founder and CEO Square, as well co-founder and chairman at Twitter) has joined its board of directors.

2. Edward Snowden, after months of NSA revelations, says his mission is accomplished.

3. Mobile Internet traffic in the USA nearly doubled this year. Everyone’s on their smartphones!

4. This insane Chinese concept train doesn’t need to stop at stations to pick up passengers.

5. Apple has acquired mapping firm Broadmap’s talent, location-infused Evernote competitor Catch.

6. Apple gained 3.8 per cent to $US570.09 after Sunday’s announcement of a deal with China Mobile, which will open up new sales opportunities for the company’s iPhones.

7. Analysts expect 3D printer shipments to grow 10x before 2017.

8. This is what it’s like to be a tech geek…in prison.

9. Computer pioneer and codebreaker Alan Turing has been given a posthumous royal pardon, addressing his 1952 conviction for homosexuality for which he was punished by being chemically castrated.

10. A pretty comprehensive guide to spotting and hiding from drones.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.