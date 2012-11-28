Photo: NASDAQ
Happy Wednesday! Here’s the news:
- Groupon CEO Andrew Mason may be fired by the company’s board, according to a report from Kara Swisher and some rumours we’ve heard. Mason will be speaking at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference today, so we should get some more details.
- Apple fired the guy who was in charge of Apple Maps.
- Microsoft has sold 40 million Windows 8 licenses in the first month.
- Gmail has a new file-sharing feature that lets you send up to 10 GB at a time.
- Google had problems fulfilling online orders for its new Nexus 4 smartphone yesterday. Some customers are complaining items were removed from their cart before they had a chance to purchase.
- Microsoft sold 750,000 Xboxes over the Black Friday weekend.
- Foxconn reportedly has a contract to make a new smartphone for Microsoft next year.
- Former Autonomy CEO Mike Lynch wrote an open letter to HP’s board, daring the board to prove Autonomy cooked its books before selling the company.
- Marissa Mayer gave her first public interview yesterday; here’s what she said.
- Walt Mossberg thinks Nokia’s Lumia 920 phone will be too heavy for most people.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.