10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Steve Kovach
Andrew Mason at NASDAQ during Groupon IPO

Photo: NASDAQ

Happy Wednesday! Here’s the news:

  • Groupon CEO Andrew Mason may be fired by the company’s board, according to a report from Kara Swisher and some rumours we’ve heard. Mason will be speaking at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference today, so we should get some more details.
  • Apple fired the guy who was in charge of Apple Maps.
  • Microsoft has sold 40 million Windows 8 licenses in the first month.
  • Gmail has a new file-sharing feature that lets you send up to 10 GB at a time.
  • Google had problems fulfilling online orders for its new Nexus 4 smartphone yesterday. Some customers are complaining items were removed from their cart before they had a chance to purchase.
  • Microsoft sold 750,000 Xboxes over the Black Friday weekend.
  • Foxconn reportedly has a contract to make a new smartphone for Microsoft next year.
  • Former Autonomy CEO Mike Lynch wrote an open letter to HP’s board, daring the board to prove Autonomy cooked its books before selling the company.
  • Marissa Mayer gave her first public interview yesterday; here’s what she said.
  • Walt Mossberg thinks Nokia’s Lumia 920 phone will be too heavy for most people.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.