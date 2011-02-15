Photo: Sports Illustrated
Good Morning. Here’s what you need to know:
- Asian markets were up overnight, with the Nikkei up 0.20%. Major European indices are up and US futures indicate a slightly lower open. Now, here are the 10 unusual stocks attracting huge interest this morning >
- Eurozone leaders have drafted a new bailout package for the region, under the new European Stability Mechanism which can lend up to €500 billion ($674 billion) to eurozone members. Don’t miss the next dominos to fall in Europe >
- Retail sales data came in weaker than expected. Click here for more details >
- The Empire State Manufacturing survey came in pretty much in line with expectations. Click here for more details >
- NYSE Euronext and the Deutsche Bourse are expected to announce a deal to create the world’s largest exchange today.
- Chinese CPI rose 4.9% y-o-y in January with food inflation rising to 10.3% and raising concerns over the countries struggle with inflation. UK CPI rose 4.0% in January and the pound has slipped since. Here’s a look at how food inflation will hurt you >
- Greece reported a Q4 GDP of -1.4% and numbers have been lower than expected.
- Barclays PLC has reported pre-tax profits of £6.07billion (approx. $9.79 billion) a 36% rise in net profit in 2010.
- The Ecuadorian court has ordered Chevron to pay $8.6 billion and demanded the company make a public apology in the next 15 days to avoid seeing the figure doubled. This is expected to be the largest settlement in an environmental case.
- Bahrain’s protests continue after police fired tear gas into a protestor’s funeral. Two have been reported dead, with a possible third fatality. Here’s a look at other countries expected to become the next Egypt >
- BONUS: Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Irina Shayk appears on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue for the first time.
