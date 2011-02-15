Photo: Sports Illustrated

Good Morning. Here’s what you need to know:

Asian markets were up overnight, with the Nikkei up 0.20%. Major European indices are up and US futures indicate a slightly lower open. Now, here are the 10 unusual stocks attracting huge interest this morning >

Eurozone leaders have drafted a new bailout package for the region, under the new European Stability Mechanism which can lend up to €500 billion ($674 billion) to eurozone members. Don’t miss the next dominos to fall in Europe >

Retail sales data came in weaker than expected. Click here for more details >

The Empire State Manufacturing survey came in pretty much in line with expectations. Click here for more details >

NYSE Euronext and the Deutsche Bourse are expected to announce a deal to create the world’s largest exchange today.

Chinese CPI rose 4.9% y-o-y in January with food inflation rising to 10.3% and raising concerns over the countries struggle with inflation. UK CPI rose 4.0% in January and the pound has slipped since. Here’s a look at how food inflation will hurt you >

Greece reported a Q4 GDP of -1.4% and numbers have been lower than expected.

Barclays PLC has reported pre-tax profits of £6.07billion (approx. $9.79 billion) a 36% rise in net profit in 2010.

The Ecuadorian court has ordered Chevron to pay $8.6 billion and demanded the company make a public apology in the next 15 days to avoid seeing the figure doubled. This is expected to be the largest settlement in an environmental case.

Bahrain’s protests continue after police fired tear gas into a protestor’s funeral. Two have been reported dead, with a possible third fatality. Here’s a look at other countries expected to become the next Egypt >

BONUS: Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Irina Shayk appears on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue for the first time.

