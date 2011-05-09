10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Manny Pacquiao

Photo: roger_alcantara via flickr

Manny Pacquiao, in arguably the bout of the year, is set to face “Sugar” Shane Mosely in the WBO welterweight championship tonight at the MGM, Las Vegas, Nevada.Pacquiao is known for his lightening speed and lasting energy and he is the first fighter in history to hold 10 world championships (won titles in eight different weight divisions).



Fans have seen this awesome display of boxing throughout his career, but what fans don’t see is the man behind the champion. So here are 10 tidbits you didn’t know about Pac-Man:

When fighting in Las Vegas, Pacquiao travels with his personal chef who cooks Filipino cuisine in a private section of the main kitchen at Mandalay Bay, an exclusive privilege reserved only for him. Pacquiao consumes a healthy portion of quinoa during his pre-fight meal. Being Filipino, and this should come to no surprise, Pacquiao is an avid gambler who enjoys high stakes baccarat and pai gow poker. Pacquiao gives back to his community, he already broke ground for the first modern hospital in the Sarangani Province in the Philippines. It’s rumoured the hospital will also include a 2,000 sq. ft. dental clinic. When Pacquiao fights at the MGM, he stays at THEhotel at Mandalay Bay. Before each fight, Pacquiao has his shorts and gloves blessed. On the morning of the fight, Pacquiao holds a private mass with only his family and closest friends in attendance. Pacquiao purchase’s over a million dollars worth of fight tickets to hand out to his family and friends. Pacquiao will charter a plane to fly all his guests from LA to Vegas for the fight. During the after party, Pacquiao will entertain the crowd with select songs from his newly released “Sometimes when we touch” CD.

Read more posts on TheMatadorSports »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.