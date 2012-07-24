10 Things You Need To Know About Willpower

Flickr/Timm WilliamsPracticing a little willpower every day increases self-control over time.

For immediate results: tighten your muscles, sit up straight or cross your arms. Or just think about money.

Get enough sleep and don’t miss meals. More shut-eye will stop you from wasting time on the internet. Skipping breakfast can lead to murder.

Context is key. Those around you exert more influence on your behaviour than you think.

Don’t get cocky. Thinking you have great self-control leads to failure. Sometimes little temptations are harder to resist than bigger ones.

Saying “I’ll never do that again” makes you even more likely to do that again.

The key to resisting temptation is postponement.

Improve your posture and you’ll improve your willpower. Exercising self-control in one area of life tends to improve it in all areas of life.

Want something that can help you increase willpower? Buy a mirror.

Self-discipline better predicts success than IQ.

