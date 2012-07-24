10 Things You Need To Know About Willpower

- Flickr/Timm WilliamsPracticing a little willpower every day increases self-control over time.
- For immediate results: tighten your muscles, sit up straight or cross your arms. Or just think about money.
- Get enough sleep and don’t miss meals. More shut-eye will stop you from wasting time on the internet. Skipping breakfast can lead to murder.
- Context is key. Those around you exert more influence on your behaviour than you think.
- Don’t get cocky. Thinking you have great self-control leads to failure. Sometimes little temptations are harder to resist than bigger ones.
- Saying “I’ll never do that again” makes you even more likely to do that again.
- The key to resisting temptation is postponement.
- Improve your posture and you’ll improve your willpower. Exercising self-control in one area of life tends to improve it in all areas of life.
- Want something that can help you increase willpower? Buy a mirror.
- Self-discipline better predicts success than IQ.
