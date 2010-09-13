10 Things You Didn't Know About Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO and cofounder Mark Zuckerberg

Did you know that Facebook is blue because Mark Zuckerberg is red-green colour blind?

Neither did we – till we read Jose Antonio Vargas’s excellent profile of the company’s CEO and cofounder in this week’s New Yorker.

It's about a whiz kid who masters computer war games only to later learn they are real.

Zuck doesn't own a TV.

Why is Zuck so awkward on stage? He hates it.

Asked at a public appearance, 'You don't like doing these kinds of events very much, do you?

In 1996, Zuck built an instant messaging program in Atari BASIC for his dad's dental office.

His family used it to communicate. They called it ZuckNet.

AOL and Microsoft offered to buy a music program Zuckerberg wrote in high school.

He 'absolutely' regrets them. If you're going to go on to build a service that is influential and that a lot of people rely on, then you need to be mature, right?

That changed after he learned that 'The West Wing' was written by Aaron Sorkin, who also wrote the upcoming ficational movie about Facebook's cofounding, 'The Social Network.'

Facebook is blue because Zuckerberg is red-green colour blind.

'Blue is the richest colour for me. I can see all of blue,' he tells Vargas.

Facebook has conference rooms named after bad ideas.

Some of the names are hilarious: 'Knife at a Gunfight,' 'Subprime Mortgage,' and, our favourite, 'Beacon.'

