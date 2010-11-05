10 Things You Didn't Know About Marc Andreessen

Top-tier venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has raised a $650 million sophomore fund.



Businessweek’s Brad Stone wrote up a profile of partner Marc Andreessen, one of the firm’s partners, most famous for founding Netscape.

Here are some highlights:

Andreessen says his firm's strategy is inspired by former Hollywood super agent Mike Ovitz's Creative Arts Agency Andreessen Horowitz is trying to be 'a unified high-service organisation' for its portfolio companies, instead of just a source of cash and a board member. Andreessen used to have a New York Times death clock on his blog He thinks old media is completely screwed, and he isn't shy about it. (DISCLOSURE: Marc Andreessen is an investor in the Business Insider.) Andreessen Horowitz has 15 operations employees That's a huge number for a firm with just three general partners. (Union Square Ventures, for instance, has three.) The firm has SIX in-house recruiters That's a HUGE investment in helping its companies staff up. Since finding engineering talent is one of the biggest challenges for most startups these days, it might be a smart move. Andreessen Horowitz was supposed to be focused on early stage deals, and wasn't going to take board seats. WHOOPS! Instead it has made big bets on Skype, Kno, and Foursquare. Andreessen currently sits on eight boards. About 10% of Andreessen Horowitz's first fund is invested in Kno, a hardware company working on a tablet for education. That's $30 million in a company going head to head with Apple. Bold. Andreessen has a Victrola used on the TV show Mad Men in his office, which he bought at auction for $1,000. Also in the Mad Men spirit, he keeps his office stocked with vintage bourbon. The biggest challenge in venture capital, he says, is finding time for all your portfolio companies. Time, not money, limits how many investments you can make. The URL to the firm's website is A16Z.com, code for 'Andreessen Horowitz'. This convention -- the first and last letters of a word surrounding the number of omitted letters -- started at Digital Equipment Corporation. Quattrone usually isn't very chatty with reporters, but he was happy to go all out for Andreessen.

