10 Things You Didn't Know About Glenn Beck

Say what you will about Glenn Beck, when it comes to his finances, the man is massively successful.As Mark Leibovich reports in an upcoming New York Times Magazine profile (which was published online today), between Beck’s Fox News Channel salary and his “growing multimedia and merchandising empire,” he earned $35 million between June 2009 and June 2010.



Sure, a lot of advertisers don’t want to be associated with him and his TV ratings are sliding. But how much could he possibly care considering he’s that rich and FNC only accounts for a mere $2.5 million per year of his total earnings?

Anyway, we recommend reading Leibovich’s piece in its entirety.

