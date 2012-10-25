10 Things You Didn't Know About Facebook's Carolyn Everson

Facebook’s Everson

Did you know that Facebook vp/global marketing solutions Carolyn Everson was involved in a failed attempt to persuade MTV to buy the company in 2005?Few do. Everson is better known as the Facebook ad chief who brought business reality to the social network. After she arrived in March 2011, staff at Facebook stopped ignoring phone calls from ad agencies and began treating them with respect.



Facebook now makes $1 billion every quarter in ad revenue, and the company bends over backward to find new ways to engage with advertisers.

It’s not a coincidence that CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Q3 note to investors said yesterday, “We are deeply integrating monetization into our product teams in order to build a stronger, more valuable company.” That’s a stark contrast to his tone before the IPO, and before Everson’s arrival, when he said that making money was only a secondary goal at the company.

We recently got a copy of “Pioneers of Digital,” a new book by Paul Springer and Mel Carson, which profiles the movers and shakers in the digital marketing business. It contains some fascinating nuggets, including Everson’s attempt to acquire Facebook at MTV in 2005.

Here’s what else we learned about Everson from the book.

Disclosure: The author owns Facebook stock.

